Experts Call for Simplified Tobacco Tax in Vietnam

Tobacco taxation experts have recommended to the government of Vietnam to simplify the country’s excise tax structure on tobacco. The move would facilitate tax administration, reduce opportunities for tax avoidance and evasion, increase the government’s revenues, and have a greater impact on reducing tobacco use.

The recommendation comes after the Vietnam government approved a tax reform strategy for up to 2030 which sets the process for switching from an ad valorem tax system to a hybrid tax system for tobacco and other products subject to excise tax.

A number of suggest that a hybrid tax system that includes ad valorem and specific taxes is the most simple and effective one. In a recent report titled “Study on the Special Consumption Tax System,” PwC Vietnam called it “The right direction in line with the general trend in the world.”

According to the report, the Government has lost revenues due to tobacco smuggling, especially in 2016-17, according to EIN News.

The total tax loss due to smuggled tobacco consumption has reached nearly 9 percent of tobacco tax collection, and tax collection of tobacco remained unchanged in 2006-20 period without factoring in inflation, the report said.

Based on the analysis of the current excise tax policy, the objectives of the government and tax policies in comparable countries, it outlined a number of options for SCT reform along with roadmaps for the short and long terms.

The first option is transitioning into a hybrid tax system then gradually increasing the specific component and decreasing the ad valorem component, at an appropriate time in future, considering to move to a single-tier specific tax system when being suitable.

The second option is transitioning into a multi-tier specific tax system and then gradually narrow down the number of tiers to become a one-tier specific system.

Both options have both advantages and disadvantages, but PwC Vietnam believes that the first is more reasonable for Vietnam. According to the Asia Illegal Tobacco Index, in 2017 more than 24.3 billion illegal cigarettes were consumed in Vietnam, or 23.4 percent of total tobacco consumption.