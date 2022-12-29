Cabbacis Patents Low-Nicotine Pods in Canada

A U.S. federally-licensed tobacco product manufacturer focused on harm reduction products announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued patents for its pods comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp for use with electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

Canadian Patent No. 3,151,047 was issued to Cabbacis and includes 27 claims which will expire on September 10, 2040. Earlier in 2022, CIPO also issued Patent No. 3,107,796 to Cabbacis for cigarettes comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp.

“I am pleased that both types of our products are now patented in Canada which is one of our early target countries for commercialization,” said Joseph Pandolfino, founder and president of Cabbacis.

Primary applications of the company’s very-low-nicotine cigarettes and vaping pods in development comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp are to assist smokers of conventional cigarettes to smoke less, transition to less harmful tobacco or nicotine products, or quit nicotine use altogether, according to a press release.

Cabbacis’ patent portfolio includes 25 issued patents and various pending patent applications across the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil and other countries. The company holds six U.S. patents.