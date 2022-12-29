Malaysia: Drone Used to Smuggle Smokes Into Prison

Three men were arrested in Malaysia for attempting to smuggle tobacco products using a drone into the Machang Prison.

The trio aged between 35 and 39 were arrested after Machang district criminal investigation division received a report involving a drone being flown above a compound near the prison at Jalan Kuing Indah, Kampung Pangkal Meleret here, at 1.05am.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the prison, which is equipped with a tracking device technology, detected the drone near the premises.

The police deployed a team to the location before the three men sped off in a Honda CRV. “A chase ensued between the police and the three men before they were arrested near the main Kuala Krai-Kota Baru road in Kampung Bukit Belah here,” Muhamad Zaki said in a statement today, according to media reports.

Zaki said police also found a RC123 drone remote control device, 13 packets of tobacco and 41 small compressed packages, believed to contain tobacco.