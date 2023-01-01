Adding Value

Overcoming Challenges

Value addition cannot come soon enough, according to an October story in The Sunday Mail newspaper, which said that while the country’s land reform program had led to the empowerment of the tobacco sector at the primary level, it had not translated into gains further down the value chain, where higher returns were being made by leaf merchants and cigarette manufacturers.

With one or two exceptions, indigenous merchants had failed to penetrate the market due to formidable entry barriers, including limited access to low-cost funding and a lack of factory processing capacity, the story said. And, as a result, indigenous merchants had been condemned to trading as speculators at the sales floors. They engaged in surrogate buying on behalf of the big merchants, and they were involved in the management of contract growing schemes on behalf of the large merchants.

Returns from all these activities comprised a pittance relative to the returns indigenous players could realize in export markets as leaf merchants or cigarette manufacturers, the story said. The indigenous tobacco merchant did not have a seat at the main table and was surviving on crumbs dropped by larger merchants.

The industry in Zimbabwe clearly has some issues that need to be addressed, though whether the empowerment of indigenous merchants, clearly a good idea in itself, would address those issues is a moot point. In a report in The Independent newspaper, the president of the Tobacco Association of Zimbabwe, George Seremwe, said tobacco growers were expecting the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) to iron out problems that had affected growers last season. Some contractors had failed to pay growers last year and still had not paid them, so those contractors should not be buying tobacco this season, he said.

And Seremwe had more serious accusations to make. “We all know that this sector is regarded as one of … [those] heavily infected with cartels,” he said. “This should end. We want sanity in the tobacco industry, and I urge TIMB to make sure that all these things negating the industry are eliminated,” he said.

Reading some of these Zimbabwe stories is like being transported back decades to India’s export leaf production industry when stories were rife of growers not being paid during the season in which they handed over their tobacco and perhaps not being paid at all in some cases. At the same time, rumors of cartels were similarly rife. But India got its act together in large part by switching from a contract system of buying tobacco to an auction system. I have not been to India for many years, and I’m sure that the industry has its challenges, but from what I can gather, the situation there is fairer and therefore more stable than it was.

Of course, the arrival of the auction system did not account completely for the turnaround of the industry in India, and it is obvious that other countries manage to operate production industries using contract buying. Nevertheless, it is interesting to note comments reportedly made recently to The Herald by the CEO of the Zimbabwe Tobacco Association, Rodney Ambrose, who said there was a need to restore the viability of the auction system to insulate growers from “all kinds of abuse by the merchants.”

“We need to return to a system where farmers self-finance themselves so that the auction system remains viable,” he was reported to have said. “We cannot have a situation where contractors determine the price of inputs, the price of extension services, the prices of the final product. This leaves farmers in debt. Besides, the contract system is not healthy in terms of foreign currency generation.”

What it comes down to, I guess, is that a strategy of value addition is all well and good, but to make it work, you need tobacco and, therefore, a content and stable grower base.