Choppy Waters

As the Covid pandemic ebbs, the tobacco shipping business faces new challenges in 2023.

By Stefanie Rossel

At the beginning of last year, forwarding businesses that specialized in the shipping and storage of tobacco were groaning under the burden Covid-19 had placed on their operations. The pandemic had severely disrupted the global supply chain, causing shortages of containers in places where they were needed and surpluses in places that had no use for them.

As economic movements and production came to a halt, large numbers of containers accumulated in North America. In order to control costs, carriers lowered the number of vessels at sea, slowing imports and exports as empty containers were no longer picked up. When Covid eased and Asian traders became the first to resume business, retrieving containers turned out to be challenge. A reduction in container production during the pandemic, raw material shortages and Covid-related port closures contributed to the crisis, resulting in significant delays in turnaround times and an unprecedented increase in the costs of transporting goods by container ship.

Since the beginning of 2020, shipping rates had risen between five times and seven times over the initial freight rates depending on the route. The price of shipping cargo to the U.S., for instance, increased 530 percent since the start of 2021.

The good news is that toward the end of 2022, scarcity of containers was no longer an issue; on the contrary: global container depots, where empty containers are stored, are now filling up or are full. Freight rates have fallen accordingly. According to the December 2022 Drewry World Container Index, the average rate of a 40-foot container has dropped to $2,139, which is 79 percent below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021.

The falling prices should provide freight forwarders room to negotiate better rates with shipping lines in 2023, experts say, but margins for forwarders will also be tighter as they operate in a market that is anticipated to consolidate. They will have to optimize operational cost and carefully monitor demurrage and detention charges, such as insurance charges or claims, according to industry watchers.