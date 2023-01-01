Growing Pressure

Smaller Crop Size

The summer of 2022 was hot and dry, especially in southern Europe. In Turkiye, it was the second year that the growing season suffered from drought, according to Zafer Atici, owner and managing director of Prestige Leaf, a global leaf supplier based in Hong Kong. “Planting was delayed beyond the usual window,” he says. “Extreme hot weather in July and August also adversely affected the growth and consequently yield of plants in the field. In some areas, production dropped to half. As Turkish tobaccos are mostly sun-cured, the curing period was better without any rainfall.”

Turkiye’s 2022 oriental crop was almost identical to the 2021 crop, which was one of the smallest in history, notes Atici. “While an increase was expected, the prevailing weather conditions that were similar all over Europe last summer took their toll on the yields,” he says. “The Izmir variety, which is the flag carrier, may result in a total of 42 million kg, with 35 million kg in the western part in the Aegean Region and 7 million kg in the eastern part of Turkiye, respectively.”

In other regions, the crops were also smaller than in previous seasons while the quality was rated normal to good. “Quality has not been negatively affected by the dry summer,” says Dora Gleoudis, managing director of Greek leaf tobacco exporter Nikos Gleoudis Kavex. “In general, such weather conditions are affecting oriental tobaccos mainly in regard of reduced yields.”

According to Nikos Tzoumas, managing director of Greek leaf merchant Missirian, the country’s oriental leaf production decreased from 11,500 tons in 2021 to 8,500 tons in 2022. Production of Basma amounted to 5,400 tons, and production of Katerini was 3,100 tons in 2022.

In Bulgaria, 2022’s crop shrank by 18 percent to 4,500 tons compared to 2021. North Macedonia by contrast increased its crop from a record low of 18,700 tons in 2021 to 21,000 tons this season. “The weather conditions that prevailed in the Balkan areas were not extremely dry,” explains Tzoumas. “The temperatures were quite mild—close to the historical average—throughout the cultivation season and very favorable during the last part of the curing period with a lot of sunshine. The rainfalls were short in the first half of the season and at normal levels later. The farmer yields were kept at regular levels and were not affected by climate change.”

Prior to this summer’s weather conditions, the sector confronted the challenges brought by the outbreak of Covid-19. Gleoudis says the pandemic had a minor impact on tobacco production in Greece and the Balkans. “However, there have been serious delays in the shipping schedules due to the lack of available containers, but this has been drastically improved lately,” she says.

In 2021, Greek production was affected by a lack of external workers, mainly from Bulgaria and Albania, due to travel restrictions, according to Tzoumas. “The production of 2022 was scheduled to be at lower levels, with the Greek farmers being informed about the workers’ absence well in advance,” he says.

Unsurprisingly, the war in Ukraine, which has created an energy crisis and driven inflation to new heights, has made life more difficult for oriental farmers. “Now, the challenge is to be able to produce agricultural products, including tobacco plants and leaf, under current economic conditions,” says Atici. “Increases in the oil prices have affected all crop inputs for the growers. In Turkiye, the gasoline price increased four times. With the war, wheat prices soared, and we also saw some areas switching production from tobacco to wheat. Less energy-dependent crops like oregano were also increasingly planted. The leaf price will increase due to increased costs.”

In Greece, farmers’ production cost increased at an average of 25 percent in 2022, says Tzoumas. “The factory costs of supplies, such as transportation, energy and packing materials, have increased by 25 to 200 percent, depending on the category.”

Gleoudis says that the combination of higher cost, higher inflation and reduced yields are forcing the dealers to pay growers better prices. In addition to covering the cost of production and offering farmers a modest standard of living, this helps secure the future production of oriental tobacco, which is increasingly facing competition from alternative crops, such as wheat, corn and sunflower, which demand less labor and currently attract high prices due to the Ukraine crisis.