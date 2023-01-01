On a Mission

ANDS has set out to promote a smoke-free lifestyle in the Middle East and North Africa region.

By Stefanie Rossel

At first glance, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region holds massive potential for the sale of reduced-risk products (RRPs). Of the 547 million inhabitants, 140 million—mostly men—smoke. Smoking prevalence is generally high, with Jordan leading the area with a record smoking rate of 65.3 percent among males, and it is still increasing. But the promise comes with many hurdles. Of the 22 markets in the region, 14 have banned electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS), and of those markets where ENDS are legal, several have implemented prohibitively high taxes on these products.

Despite the often adverse business environment in the region, Fadi Maayta has ventured into the ENDS market. In 2020, he co-founded Alternative Nicotine Delivery Solutions (ANDS), which he heads as president. Headquartered in Dubai, the company sells and distributes vaping products and heated-tobacco products (HTPs) across the Middle East and Africa, including in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain.

Maayta, who at the recent Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum described MENA as a forgotten region in terms of tobacco harm reduction (THR), says his company’s mission is to provide adult smokers with high-end, verified and tested alternative nicotine-delivery solutions promoting a cigarette-free region. He believes there are two main reasons why THR in the MENA region is making only slow process: misinformation and isolated policymaking, which stands in stark contrast to the approach taken in the United Kingdom, the United States and several European countries. “These countries have made huge steps toward reducing smoking incidences through switching smokers and encouraging nicotine alternative solutions while the Middle Eastern countries are still treating e-cigarettes as combustible cigarettes,” says Maayta.

According to him, disproportionate taxation of ENDS is a symptom of this wrongheaded approach. In January 2022, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE implemented 100 percent custom duties on e-cigarettes, from 5 percent before 2022, making e-cigarettes far more expensive than the illicit products that evade all taxes, Maayta points out.

“In Jordan, the government applies 200 percent excise tax on e-cigarettes, which makes their prices relatively higher than combustible cigarettes,” says Maayta. “The price of a disposable device of 500 puffs is five times higher than the price of a pack of cigarettes. This kind of fiscal treatment will cause two effects: unprecedented numbers of illicit trade in e-cigarettes and a relapse of [former] smokers to smoking combustible cigarettes.” Meanwhile, state budgets and legitimate companies are deprived of revenues.