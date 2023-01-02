Into Indonesia

Migration or Spillover

Shenzhen is considered the vaping capital of the world. Located just north of Hong Kong, the city designs and manufactures an estimated 90 percent of the world’s vaping and e-cigarette devices. There are more than 1,000 factories and thousands of support companies that form the supply chain throughout Guangdong Province and the rest of China.

A joint report from the E-Cigarette Professional Committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce and 2FIRSTS anticipates the global e-cigarette market to grow by 35 percent in 2022. The total market is expected to exceed $108 billion. In 2021, China’s total e-cigarette exports were $19.8 billion and were expected to reach $26.7 billion in 2022. The expansion of China’s e-cigarette industry from Shenzhen to Indonesia can more accurately be described as “spillover” rather than “migration.”

Just because Shenzhen’s e-cigarette manufacturing hub status is unshakable in the short term does not mean that the global manufacturing layout is cast in stone. In fact, over the past five years, the country’s e-cigarette industry has spilled from the city into China’s Greater Bay Area. We have seen spillover from Shajing of the Bao’an District of Shenzhen to the Dongguan area and in between.

This spillover has not affected the development of China’s electronic cigarette industry, however. During the same time, there was also a period of rapid industrial growth and improvements on the supply chain side of the industry.

In a recent interview, 2FIRSTS co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Echo Guo said that years of development not only granted the Bao’an District of Shenzhen a number of e-cigarette enterprises but also brought together supporting supply chains, including industrial design, molds, batteries and other essential needs for manufacturing vaping products. “Here to there is a ‘two-hour traffic circle’ within the whole e-cigarette industry, with all of its subbranches cooperating closely,” said Guo. “Even when the manufacturers and customers exchange new ideas, it would take less than two hours to get a prototype ready.”

The spillover of China’s e-cigarette industry to Indonesia can also be seen as the absorption and utilization of manufacturing resources by China’s e-cigarette industry, which has broken the boundary of China’s Greater Bay Area and extended to a broader region of the Asia-Pacific. The entire region will now have the opportunity to create greater economic success through the growth of the e-cigarette and vaping industry.