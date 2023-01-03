Morocco: Tobacco Tax to Increase

The price of tobacco-based products, including cigarettes, will increase effective January 2023 in Morocco, according to the Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxation, reports Morocco World News.

The increase is part of Morocco’s five-year strategy to decrease smoking rates by raising tariffs. Cigarettes sold in the country will see a MAD1 ($0.09) to MAD2 per pack increase.

Taxes on tobacco-based products will be gradually increased annually for five years under the new strategy.

Shisha and electronic cigarette prices are also set to increase. Now, for every kilo of shisha smoking material, consumers will pay MAD675.

Tax revenues from tobacco products are expected to reach MAD12.5 billion, about a 6 percent increase.