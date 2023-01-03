New Smoking Rules in Portugal

New smoking rules come into effect Jan. 1 in Portugal, dictating that “In catering or drinking establishments, including those with rooms or spaces intended for dancing, places where smoking is allowed in areas intended for customers may be set up, provided that these establishments have an area for customers equal to or greater than 100 square meters and a minimum ceiling height of 3 meters,” reports The Portugal News.

Spaces intended for smokers “can be constituted up to a maximum of 20 percent of the area intended for customers,” according to the law. There must be posted signs relaying maximum capacity for the spaces and “no entry for persons under 18 years of age.”