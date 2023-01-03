Pyxus Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Pyxus International released its Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report. This is Pyxus’ first sustainability report following the release of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework in December 2021.

“This report marks a significant milestone in Pyxus’ sustainability journey. It provides stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of how our ESG framework and business strategy are intertwined and reaffirms our commitment to transparent reporting as we execute against our measurable ESG goals,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in a statement. “We are excited to share tangible examples of our progress as we work to transform people’s lives and improve the communities in which we operate.”

“I am proud of the progress made against our global ESG goals, which was achieved in spite of operational hurdles, including two consecutive years of La Nina. This is a prime example as to why we must continue to identify innovative solutions and collaborate with like-minded companies to drive the greatest global impact so that together we can grow a better world,” said Sikkel.