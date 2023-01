The price of all types of cigarettes in Serbia will increase by RSD10 ($0.09) per pack, effective Jan. 1, according to Serbianmonitor.com.

Cigarette prices have increased twice a year since the excise duty schedule was adopted in 2020. Prices will continue to increase until 2025 with the goal to align Serbia with EU standards.

Excise duty for e-liquid is increasing by RSD1 per milliliter, and the price of nonburning tobacco will also increase.