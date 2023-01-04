Smokers on Miami Beach Could Face Jail Time

Cigarette smokers in Miami Beach could face up to 60 days in jail if caught repeatedly smoking on the city’s beaches and public parks. The new law went into effect on Jan. 1.

Vaping products, cigars and unfiltered cigarettes are still permitted.

Police officers will be issuing $100 civil fines to first offenders and $200 fines to second offenders within a 12-month period.

Police officers will be able to arrest repeat offenders at their discretion. The maximum punishment is a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, according to Local10news.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the ban possible when he signed a law in June that allowed local officials to regulate cigarette smoking at public beaches and parks.

The only Miami Beach commissioner who voted against the measure was Ricky Arriola, who said it will distract police officers from public safety.

“We shouldn’t be enforcing a law like this,” Arriola said.