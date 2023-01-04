Vaporesso Authorized to Sell in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has authorized Vaporesso, a subsidiary of Smoore International, to sell its products in the country, according to PR Newswire.

The move makes Smoore the first vaping device manufacturer licensed to sell in the UAE.

“We are thrilled by the MoIAT’s decision to grant our flagship products the marketing and sales authorization; this has boosted our confidence in obtaining the approval for [our] other seven premium products, including Luxe X and Gen PT Series, that are in the process of application,” said a spokesperson for Vaporesso’s Middle East team.

Vapor companies operating in the UAE must meet Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology standards, which set out strict quality and safety requirements for e-cigarettes and related products, before placing them on the market.

“The initial approval by the MoIAT, which allows the company to establish legal sales channels, both online and offline, for Vaporesso’s Xros Nano, Xros Mini, Xros 2 and Zero S across the UAE, is the testimony to the company’s commitment to offering market-leading vaping products with unmatched quality and functionality, allowing the global vapers to enjoy the fun and flavors unique in Vaporesso’s products,” Vaporesso wrote in a press release. “The market authorization also marks a significant step forward in its effort to further expand its presence in the Middle East.”