Altria Requests Juul Settlement Info and Stay on Lawsuit

Altria Group has requested that a federal judge order Juul Labs to turn over details of its settlement with about 10,000 plaintiffs seeking to hold Juul Labs responsible for a youth vaping “epidemic,” reports Reuters.

Altria stated that the settlement was “shrouded in secrecy” and that Juul refused to share the information with Altria, which in 2018 took a 35 percent stake in the company.

Altria was not part of the settlement and remains a defendant in mass tort litigation consolidated before U.S. District Judge William Orrick. Plaintiffs allege Altria took part in shaping Juul’s strategy to market e-cigarettes to minors.

Altria stated that it needs to see the details of the settlement and the negotiations leading up to it in order to evaluate its potential remaining liability and explore potential claims against third parties. Juul’s refusal to share the information “goes far beyond the protections needed to address those concerns, lack[s] any legal basis and would severely prejudice” Altria.

In a separate motion, Altria requested that Orrick put a hold on a class action suit seeking refunds on behalf of all Juul purchasers nationwide while Altria appeals the order certifying the class. The company said that it would be heavily burdened by continued discovery related to the suit.