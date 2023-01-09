Estonia Bans Tobacco Imports from Russia

Estonia banned imports of cigars, cigarillos and cigarettes from Russia on Jan. 9 in compliance with EU sanctions relating to the war in Ukraine, reports Interfax.

“On 9 January, the transitional period for sanctions imposed by the European Union on a number of consumer goods originating in the Russian Federation will end, and their import into the European Union will be prohibited from Monday,” the Estonian Tax and Customs Board said in a statement.

“As from 9 January, the transitional period will also end for those sanctioned goods for which supply contracts were concluded before 7 October.”

The import ban covers a broad selection of consumer goods, including cosmetics, washing and cleaning products, clothes and footwear.

The prohibited items must be abandoned by the traveler on the border or risk confiscation, the board said.