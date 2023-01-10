Imperial Picks Blue Yonder as Supply Chain Partner

Imperial Brands has selected Blue Yonder as its end-to-end supply chain solutions provider.

Among other things, Blue Yonder’s solutions will provide Imperial with a holistic and connected view of its end-to-end supply chain planning processes, offering strategic scenario planning, demand forecasting and supply chain and inventory optimization. Imperial will be able to evaluate and execute connected planning scenarios and use prescriptive recommendations to make more accurate inventory decisions to improve the customer experience.

“As our industry continues to evolve, so must our company, and supply chain is one of our core transformation areas. Our strategy is to drive an end-to-end supply chain integration across our planning, logistics and retail operations, and we have chosen to do this with Blue Yonder as our supply chain solutions provider,” Javier Huerta, chief supply chain officer, Imperial Brands, was quoted as saying in a Blue Yonder press note.

“Imperial was looking for a supply chain solutions provider to lead and transform their business. We are proud that they have chosen Blue Yonder to guide them on this journey,” said Phillip Teschemacher, Blue Yonder’s corporate vice president, manufacturing – EMEA.