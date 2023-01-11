Philippines: Vape Merchants Must Register with BIR

The Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has requested that vape merchants register their businesses to avoid serious consequences in the future, reports the Manila Bulletin.

Criminal tax evasion charges will be filed against merchants that do not comply with revenue regulations, according to BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. Tax evasion charges were previously brought against five major importers and distributors of vapor products, totaling over PHP1 billion ($18.2 million).

Under the law, first-time offenders face a fine of PHP2 million and up to two years in jail. Second-time offenders face a fine of PHP4 million and up to four years in jail. Third-time offenders face a fine of PHP5 million and up to six years in jail. Foreign nationals caught breaking the law would face immediate deportation after serving the appropriate jail term.