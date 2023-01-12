Altria to Conduct Equity and Civil Rights Assessment

Altria Group will conduct an equity and civil rights assessment, according to a company press release. The assessment follows last year’s passage of a shareholder proposal recommending Altria commission a civil rights equity audit and seeks to address feedback received from recent robust shareholder engagement.

The assessment will review Altria’s policies, practices, programs and services intended to address the harm associated with tobacco use and the effectiveness of the company’s harm reduction efforts, including underage tobacco use prevention programs, tobacco cessation support, responsible marketing practices and regulatory engagement and public policy. The assessment will include an evaluation of these policies, practices, programs and services on communities of color and youth as well as the company’s inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) progress.

The assessment will be led by Altria and overseen by an external advisory review board consisting of third-party, independent members who possess relevant expertise in fields such as civil rights, ID&E, legal/law enforcement, public policy, public health and youth development. The external advisory review board will advise on and oversee the assessment, including the scope, stakeholder engagement and, ultimately, the presentation of the findings in a published report, which will be subject to assurance by a third-party firm.

Altria plans to post on its website a report discussing the results of the assessment within 12 months from when the assessment begins.