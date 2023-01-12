Indian Tobacco Exports up in 2021–2022

India exported tobacco and tobacco products worth $846 million during 2021–2022, reports The Hindu.

In terms of quantity, value in rupees and value in U.S. dollars, exports grew 1.35 percent, 5.91 percent and 5.34 percent, respectively, according to A. Sridhar Babu, executive director of the Indian Tobacco Board.

Flue-cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco accounted for the majority of unmanufactured tobacco exports, representing 53.62 percent in terms of quantity and 68.47 percent in terms of value.

India is the world’s fourth-largest producer of FCV tobacco and third-largest exporter, selling its leaf to more than 50 countries.

According to Babu, the crop in the southern region of Andhra Pradesh was severely affected by Cyclone Mandous in December 2022, forcing some farmers to replant their tobacco.

In response, the Ministry of Commerce extended interest-free loans to the growers participating in the Tobacco Board’s Growers’ Welfare Fund Scheme.