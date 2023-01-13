Brazil Reports Highest Tobacco Earnings Since 2014

Brazil earned $2.2 billion from leaf tobacco exports in 2022—the most since 2014, when the country sold $2.3 billion worth of leaf in the international market, reports Kohltrade. The 2022 figures were up 72 percent in value and 30.7 percent in volume over 2021, although comparisons with that year were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and related logistical challenges.

Throughout 2022, Brazil shipped 412 million kg of leaf tobacco. When adding other non-leaf tobacco products, the export value reached $2.45 billion.

Brazilian tobacco companies exported 32.1 million kg of cigarettes and cigars worth $156.33 million; and 136.9 million kg worth $59.25 of stems and product extracts throughout the year.

Europe was the main destination for Brazilian leaf tobacco in 2022. As a gateway to the continent, Belgium accounted for 28 percent ($610 million) of shipments. China placed second, buying 21 percent ($471 million) of Brazil’s tobacco; followed by the United States, which bought 6.5 percent ($143 million) of Brazil’s exported tobacco.