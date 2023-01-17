22nd Welcomes Acceleration of Menthol Timeline

22nd Century Group is poised to greatly benefit from the recent advancement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed ban on menthol as a flavoring agent in combustible cigarettes to final rule status, the company wrote in statement published on its website today.

“The most recent updates to the Biden administration’s Unified Agenda on Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions include major advancements in the FDA’s proposed tobacco harm reduction policies in 2023,” said John Miller, president of tobacco products for 22nd Century Group. “Advancement of FDA’s proposed menthol ban could position VLN Menthol King as the only combustible menthol tobacco cigarette on the market, providing a critical off-ramp to the estimated more than 15 million menthol smokers in the U.S.”

Menthol cigarettes account for an estimated $26 billion in retail sales. Menthol is also known to enhance nicotine’s addictive effects, making it more difficult to quit, and a disproportionate amount of menthol smokers are members of minority groups, particularly African American, 22nd Century wrote on its website.

“FDA’s proposed menthol policy specifically contemplates exempting certain products from the ban, such as our MRTP authorized VLN cigarettes, providing a critical off-ramp opportunity for adult menthol smokers,” stated John Pritchard, vice president of regulatory science for 22nd Century Group. “Without an off-ramp product, both research and real-world experience show the vast majority of menthol smokers would simply transition to traditional combusted cigarettes. 22nd Century’s MRTP authorization documents how VLN products can help people to smoke less, leading to a true reduction in smoking in line with FDA’s important public health goals.”