BAT Named Global Top Employer

BAT has been certified as a Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year, according to the company.

Certification is granted by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organization that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world.

“We are delighted to have been recognized once again as a Global Top Employer,” said Hae In Kim, director of talent, culture and inclusion at BAT. “Our people are our most important asset as we strive to build ‘A Better Tomorrow.’ The BAT ethos sets a clear direction for us to enable a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, and we are committed to attracting, developing and retaining a talented workforce by putting our people first.”

In 2023, BAT has been named as a Top Employer in a total of 37 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Certification this year marks the first time BAT’s U.S. subsidiary, Reynolds American Inc., has been named as a Top Employer in the United States.