Mexico Tightens Tobacco Laws

Mexico has banned smoking in public places, reports Mexico News Daily.

The country has also prohibited the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products, which means that cigarettes cannot be displayed inside shops. E-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products are also facing tighter new restrictions, particularly indoors, as per BBC. Last year, Mexico banned the import, sale and distribution of vaping and heated-tobacco products.

Several other Latin American countries have also passed legislation to create smoke-free public spaces. Last year, for example, Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo also signed legislation banning the sale of vapor products in his country.

However, Mexico’s legislation is considered to be the most wide-ranging in the Americas.

Critics have cautioned against unintended consequences. Given the prevalence of corruption in Mexico, they fear that some police officers will use the smoking ban as a pretext for demanding bribes.