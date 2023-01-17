‘U.S. States Shortchanging Anti-Tobacco Programs’

Only two U.S. states—Maine and Oregon—fund their tobacco prevention and cessation programs at or above the levels recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to a new report released by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights and Truth Initiative.

In fiscal year 2023, American states will collect $26.7 billion from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement and tobacco taxes. But they will spend just 2.7 percent–$733.1 million—on tobacco prevention and cessation programs, according to the report. This is a $14.5 million increase from last year, but still less than a quarter (22.2 percent) of the total funding recommended by the CDC.

By comparison, the tobacco industry spends $9.1 billion annually to market its products in the U.S., according to the CTFK.

“To continue driving down tobacco use, address health disparities and stop tobacco companies from addicting another generation of kids, states must step up their funding of tobacco prevention and cessation programs,” said CTFK President Matthew L. Myers.

The report has appeared annually since the November 1998 landmark legal settlement between 46 states and the major tobacco companies, which, along with individual settlements with four other states, required the companies to pay more than $246 billion over time as compensation for tobacco-related health care costs.