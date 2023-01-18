“Common Language” Video Attracts Ire of THR Advocates

Tobacco harm reduction activists have criticized a John Hopkins School of Public Health video calling for “common language” in tobacco control.

The video features Johanna Cohen, Bloomberg professor of disease prevention and director of the school’s Institute for Global Tobacco Control.

“With the introduction and marketing of new nicotine products, it’s not only the marketplace that has diversified,” Cohen says in the video. “The number of terms used to describe these products has expanded significantly as well. Often with word choice that serves tobacco industry interests.

“Accuracy and consistency are extremely important because language can shape our thinking, including setting boundaries for discourse and policy options.”

The video, however, did not go over well with some vapers; one comment on the video states, “If we accept Joanna Cohen’s language, then we—People Who Use Safer Nicotine to avoid toxic forms of tobacco—would be accepting the language of our oppressors. What she does not seem to understand is that this is not a battle between tobacco control and evil industry. There are real human beings involved, with lived experience. Cohen clearly has zero empathy for us.”