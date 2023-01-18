PMI Inaugurates HEETS Factory in Indonesia

Philip Morris International’s Indonesian subsidiary, Sampoerna, inaugurated a factory for the production of IQOS HEETS consumables in Karawang, West Java, on Jan. 12, reports The Jakarta Post.

The facility, which started operations in the fourth quarter of 2022, represents an investment of more than $186 million.

The new HEETS factory, which will serve customers in Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region, fits with the government’s policy to encourage investment and increase the export of finished products. Speaking at the inauguration, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the investment will encourage innovation and create value in other sectors, such as retail, agriculture and R&D.

According to PMI, the Indonesian plant is the company’s seventh factory for innovative smoke-free products worldwide and its first in Southeast Asia.

During the inauguration, Sampoerna President Director Vassilis Gkatzelis conveyed his appreciation to the Indonesian government for the conducive investment climate, as well as the government’s commitment to maintaining national economic stability.

“As a company that has been operating for almost 110 years, we aim to continue to contribute to the national economy through continuous investment as well as the economic impact on the national tobacco industry supply chain and ecosystem,” he said.

Vassilis also noted PMI’s considerable investment in smoking alternatives. The company, he said, has invested more than $9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free tobacco products.

IQOS debuted in Indonesia through limited market testing since 2019 and is available in Jakarta, Surabaya, Denpasar and Bandung, among other cities.