FDA Launches Online Vaping Resource Center

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has launched the Vaping Prevention and Education Resource Center, which provides free science-based, standards-mapped materials that teachers can use to help their students understand the risks associated with vaping and nicotine addiction. The Center for Tobacco Products also developed free materials for parents and teens.

Teachers will find lesson plans, interactive tools, infographics and videos with tobacco facts and tips about how to teach teens about the dangers of vaping.

Parents will find fact sheets, videos and resources to help them understand and recognize vapes, talk with their children and keep the conversation going over time.

According to the FDA, students will find real-life stories and relatable content to help them understand vaping, nicotine addiction, common myths about vapes and how to say no to vaping.

The resource center will be continuously updated, according to the FDA.