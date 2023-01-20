Advocates Clarify Science Controversies Ahead of COP10

Tobacco harm reduction (THR) advocates are keen to clarify controversies surrounding the science on nicotine and vaping ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which will take place in November 2023.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has written FCTC delegation heads to help inform their respective countries’ positions.

In its letter, CAPHRA notes that two high-profile studies, which have been quoted by tobacco controllers regarding the dangers of nicotine and vaping, have since been retracted and removed from significant medical journals.

“The first retraction is an article published in February 2022 in The World Journal of Oncology, claiming that nicotine vapers face about the same cancer risk as cigarette smokers,” CAPHRA wrote.

Another article, in the Journal of the American Heart Association, which reported an association between vaping and heart attacks was also retracted. Astoundingly, advocates noted, this article is still used as a reference in the FCTC guidelines around e-cigarettes.