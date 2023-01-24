22nd Century Acquires RX Pharmatech

22nd Century Group acquired privately held RX Pharmatech (RXP), a leading United Kingdom distributor of cannabinoids with 1,276 novel food applications with the U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA), according to a company press release. Terms of the agreement include an up-front payment of $650,000 in cash and stock and a three-year equity earn-out based on revenue milestones.

“The acquisition of RXP establishes GVB as the leader in the U.K. Consumer Products isolate market, which is expected to reach an estimated $1.26 billion by 2025 and secures direct access to key European markets for CBD products,” stated James A. Mish, CEO of 22nd Century Group. “RXP has exclusively utilized GVB’s technical data and worked closely with the FSA on developing their highly effective application and compliance programs that secured 1,276 novel food applications, the second most CBD products to pass through the first round of approval. We look forward to leveraging their leadership team’s vast cannabis industry experience and strong relationships with U.K. and EU regulatory agencies as we move forward.”

Mish continued, “We expect the addition of RXP will be immediately accretive to the company and facilitate significant operating efficiencies leading to additional revenue and gross margin improvement. In particular, the addition of RXP with our recently opened distribution facility in the Netherlands will allow us to scale our operations and capture more market share in the growing European Consumer Products market.”

RXP’s products include CBD isolate and numerous variations of finished products like gummies, oils, drops, candies, tinctures, sprays, capsules and others.