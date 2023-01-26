Indonesia Mulls Ban on E-cigarettes

Indonesia may ban cigarettes if they are found to be harmful to public health, reports Antara News.

Speaking at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta on Jan. 26, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin stated that thorough assessment of the effects of e-cigarettes on public health would be conducted before the government takes its decision.

If e-cigarettes are found to be safe for public health, the government will consider how to tax the products, he noted.

Earlier, the government proposed to strengthen health warnings on tobacco packaging, restrict advertising and prohibit the sale of single cigarettes, among other measures.

