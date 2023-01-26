UKVIA Publishes Annual Report

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has published its 2022 annual report.

Among the highlights of 2022 was the launch of the UKVIA-commissioned Economic Impact Report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, which—for the first time—detailed the national and regional contribution that the U.K. vape industry made to the economy, according to the UKVIA.

“Our industry is under scrutiny like never before, and we must tackle the big issues, such as underage vaping, the environmental impact of disposable devices and the massive influx of fake and illegal imports,” said John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA. “Any one of these issues has the potential to see regulators clamp down hard on vaping, and the fact that they are all happening at once demonstrates that it is crucial that we get our house in order without delay.”