Belgium Health Minister Pushes For Pouch Ban

The Belgian health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, has called for a ban on nicotine pouches, citing concerns about youth exposure to tobacco products.

“Our goal is to prevent our children and young people from smoking,” Vandenbroucke said. “If you are fully committed to a smoke-free generation, you must ensure that young people come into less contact with smoking or anything related to it.”

Nicotine pouches are popular with youth, according to The Brussels Times, because they are easy to use, like snus, which is banned in the EU except for Sweden, but without the tobacco, and because they are cheaper than other tobacco products. Dutch research has shown that nicotine pouches are addictive and cause harm to the brain.

“These nicotine pouches, like electronic cigarettes and vaping, can be a steppingstone to smoking at an early age,” Vandenbroucke said. “That is why we are resolutely opting for a ban on them. We are doing this because protecting the health of children and young people is an absolute priority.”