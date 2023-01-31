BAT Restructures its Operations

British American Tobacco is restructuring its operations to streamline and accelerate the transformation of its business. The new structure will feature fewer but larger business units to improve collaboration and speed up decisionmaking.

“As our transformation journey towards our strategic milestones gathers pace, we need to further sharpen our operating model, streamline our business to drive agility, and continue to enhance organizational capabilities,” said BAT CEO Jack Bowles in a statement.

“As part of our commitment to building ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ the changes we have announced today will drive increased focus, accelerate our transformation and fuel growth as we strengthen the foundations of our future as a category-led enterprise.”

BAT will reduce the number of regions from four to three, and the number of business units from 16 to 12, while also accelerating its market exit plans. After the restructuring, the company will have the following regions: USA (Reynolds American Inc.), Americas & Europe (AME), and Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA)

In addition, two new management board roles will be created in order to ensure clarity of ownership, accountability and focus: chief transformation officer and director, combustibles.

The chief transformation officer will be responsible for driving faster transformation, accelerating greater capability build in key areas and enabling an even faster, simpler and more agile organization. The director, combustibles will lead the focus on driving value from combustibles to fuel further investment in new categories.