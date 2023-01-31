CTP to Detail its Reagan-Udall Response in February

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) will provide an update in February on its planned actions in response to the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s evaluation of its program, CTP Director Brian King wrote in a letter published on the FDA website today.

In July 2022, FDA Head Robert Califf instructed the Reagan-Udall Foundation to review the agency’s food and tobacco programs following months of criticism over its handling of the baby formula shortage and e-cigarette reviews.

The report, published in December, highlighted several problems at the agency and offered suggestions for improvements in regulations and guidance, application review, compliance and enforcement.

“We are in the process of closely reviewing this feedback and in February will provide an update on our planned actions in response to the evaluation,” wrote CTP Director Brian King.

In his letter, King also noted the CTPs priorities for 2023, which include finalizing the product standards relating to menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, along with developing a proposed product standard that establish a maximum nicotine level to reduce the addictiveness of cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products.