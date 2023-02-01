A Teaching Moment

Nicotine’s lessons for cannabis regulation

By Cheryl K. Olson and Willie McKinney

From the industry perspective, regulation of tobacco products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration went from impatient foot-tapping to a lurching roller-coaster ride. The recently released “operational evaluation” of the FDA’s tobacco program, requested by Commissioner Robert Califf, lays out in sedate but clear terms some causes of industry’s frustrated exhaustion: years of delay in establishing requirements. Sudden major shifts in policy. Cycles of litigation and reprieve.

Based on feedback from FDA employees, and people from industry and public health, the independent Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA made recommendations to start repairing the regulatory mess. After “observ[ing] that CTP [Center for Tobacco Products] has been forced to operate primarily in a reactive mode, moving from one challenge to the next,” the first recommendation to the agency is to get proactive. The Reagan-Udall panel encouraged the CTP to make time now to “think strategically about where it is today and where it needs to go in the next several years.”

This advice might apply equally to whatever future the FDA faces with regulation of cannabis products. The FDA has authority over cannabis and its dozens of biologically active chemical compounds, including CBD and THC. Although marijuana falls under the federal Controlled Substances Act, the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp (a low-THC cannabis plant and its derivatives) from that definition.

Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock recently announced in a press release that existing regulatory frameworks for food and supplements are not appropriate for CBD. “The agency is prepared to work with Congress” on a new pathway, she stated.

What might we take from the U.S. tobacco experience to ease headaches for future cannabis regulation? Below are some points to ponder in three areas: regulatory structure, medical versus recreational use, and the effects of misinformation on regulation.