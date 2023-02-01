Cleaner Better Greener

Suppliers of adhesives and glue application systems prepare to accommodate new product requirements.

By Stefanie Rossel

In cigarette construction, adhesives are an invisible but indispensable ingredient. Even though adhesives often make up only a small percentage of the final product, they can have a major impact on the product life usage and consumer experience, explains Selda Akbasli, global business manager for rolled paper and tips at adhesives manufacturer H.B. Fuller. “Adhesives play a critical role as an enabler and a must-have technology that makes the products work. Due to its innovation, versatility and flexibility—not only in selecting technologies and raw materials—the industry now has many options that contribute positively to the way products are conceived and manufactured, reused or recycled.”

Efficiency, sustainability and cleaner application: These trends currently dominate the market for adhesives and glue application systems. Akbasli says that as markets are in constant evolution and manufacturers are under pressure to control costs and improve customer service, efficiency is a top priority for her customers. Tobacco companies seek to improve production processes and improve their machinery’s performance while using fewer resources and producing less waste.

“In some cases, it is not a matter of preferring a lower priced grade but looking for good value for money and quality,” she says. “For instance, often a high performance, higher priced adhesive can enable the user to apply less [adhesive], and the cost in use of the more expensive product will actually be lower. Additionally, customers are aiming to optimize their business complexity and reduce SKUs, for instance.”

To meet these requirements, H.B. Fuller has developed Ipacoll 2606, which provides robust performance on both high-speed tipping and filter applications, according to the company. Excellent initial wet tack and clean application performance enables superior mileage optimization with no impact on bond strength, the manufacturer claims.

On the application equipment side, there is also interest in enhanced efficiency, according to Danielle Roxborough, business development manager at SPI Developments, which in 2018 joined the Tembo Group, a holding company that also includes tobacco machinery manufacturer ITM. “Customers want application systems to run as smoothly as possible and without interruptions—and without the engineers being involved with the machine,” she says.

SPI recently launched a new multi-line applicator, a small plate that is available with three holes to 15 holes, creating very thin lines of glue. “The innovation for this came from our paper straw-making machine,” says Roxborough. “We were developing a glue system that we were selling to our sister company to create multi-lines to make the paper straw. We then saw this could be transferred into the tobacco industry. We have now moved on from our previous triple line applicator to this cleaner, more accurate, more flexible application.”