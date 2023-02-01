Enduring Legacy

But a large part of its business is concerned with tobacco, for which it can supply equipment for auxiliary plants, threshing lines and, of course, primaries. For auxiliary plants, where the leaf tobacco process begins, Godioli & Bellanti is able to offer, among other items, conveyor belts, picking lines, feeding and blending tables, tipper feeders, tipping machines, weighing belts, vibrating conveyors, vibrating sieves, pneumatically operated pad looseners, sand reels, blending silos and ordering cylinders along with test shakers, stem testers, laboratory mills and laboratory cutters.

For many years now, it has been a goal of most leaf processors to implement changes aimed at increasing packed-tobacco quality, costs and yields, and, to this end, Godioli & Bellanti offers custom-designed threshing lines and plants, including, among a host of other equipment, high-efficiency threshers operating over a wide range of speeds and compact classifiers with low energy requirements. It provides, also, compact, high-efficiency re-driers with steam recycling systems that reduce steam consumption. Being custom designed, the re-driers provide for a wide range of adjustments in such areas as, but not limited to, drying temperatures, humidifying steam pressures and apron conveyor speeds. Finally, Godioli & Bellanti offers complete, automatic, programmable leaf tobacco packing lines for cartons, wooden boxes, zipper bags and bales.

Meanwhile, it is probably the case that the company is best known for its primary machinery and plants—particular plants at that. Curina told Tobacco Reporter that companies that contacted Godioli & Bellanti were those who preferred “traditional primary processing—I would say almost artisanal.” Such equipment includes automatic handling systems for cartons and bales, automatic de-cartoners, automatic vertical slicers, pneumatic conveying systems, weighing belts, dosing feeders, tipping feeders, blending and storage silos, toasters, sauce and flavor kitchens, casing and flavoring cylinders, drying cylinders for cut rag, and customized supervision software to render whole lines automatic.

Finally, Curina further defined his company’s approach to business. “We don’t presume to compete with the big primary machinery manufacturers for the very big projects,” he said, “but we modestly offer quality machines at truly unbeatable prices.”

This strategy seems to have paid off, not surprisingly, perhaps, given that the recent past has seen an increasing trend—at least outside China—toward shorter cigarette-manufacturing runs, a trend that has been reflected in primaries as a need to produce smaller batches of cut rag. There has been a rise, too, in the number of small, independent primary operators catering to multiple end users that need to run low-cost, highly flexible operations from small footprints. Certainly, Curina, and his brother Cesare, president of the board and technical director, who have steered the company’s direction in recent years, have made much progress—modestly expressed. A note on the company’s website describes how “Godioli & Bellanti works in several areas of the world,” before going on to list almost 60 countries and every continent.