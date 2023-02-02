Essentra Filters Rebrands as Filtrona

Following the announcement about a change of ownership, the former filters and tapes businesses of Essentra will now begin the process of rebranding as Filtrona.

“This is an exciting time for our business, marking a new chapter in our journey to build a global market-leading company that supports our partners to transform and grow,” said Filtrona CEO Robert Pye in a statement.

“Many of our customers and suppliers will know that Filtrona was the company name prior to rebranding to Essentra plc. Having talked to them about our plans, it was clear that the Filtrona name represented a rich history of innovation and partnership. It was only right that we adopted the brand again, which had such a strong foundation, and gave it a fresh contemporary design to take us forward.”

With its rebrand well underway, the business enters 2023 with exciting plans for the future.

“Both the tobacco and packaging industries are focused on driving innovation in response to ever-changing consumer preferences,” says Pye. “Our customers therefore need global partners that are investing in the future of their business.

“At Filtrona, we now have a truly global presence with facilities in all major markets worldwide supported by a 2,000-strong team of talented employees working across our 11 manufacturing locations, 3 innovation centers, an accredited laboratory and a center of excellence focused on sustainability. Our mission is to be a responsible, customer-focused innovation leader creating excellence in sustainable solutions for today and tomorrow. We look forward to delivering on this commitment.”

“We are delighted to welcome Filtrona into our diverse portfolio,” said a representative of the new shareholder. “The business has a rich heritage in providing innovative solutions to a well-established customer base with a global footprint, high quality people and exciting prospects. We continue to support our partners through the next phase of growth relying on our combined expertise in identifying and unlocking value creation opportunities.”