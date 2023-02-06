Elf Bar Exceeds Legal U.K. E-Liquid Volumes

Elf Bar 600 products have been pulled from shelves in multiple U.K. stores after it was discovered that the products contained e-liquid volumes at levels at least 50 percent higher than what is legal, reports The Daily Mail (the article states the liquids were over nicotine limits, but there is no evidence of that. The UK limits nicotine strength to no more than 20mg/ml).

The company stated that it “inadvertently” broke the law and “wholeheartedly apologized.”

Experts described the situation as “deeply disturbing” and warned of risk to youth, among which the products are very popular.

Elf Bar, which launched in 2021, sells 2.5 million Elf Bar 600s in the U.K. every week, accounting for two in three of all disposable vapes sold.

The legal limit on e-liquid in vapes is 2 mL, but tests commissioned by the Mail on three flavors of Elf Bar 600s found volume levels between 3 mL and 3.2 mL.

Mark Oates, director of consumer advocacy group We Vape, said, “The Mail’s findings on Elf Bars are deeply worrying, and it is clear there have been failings on multiple levels.

“Not only are the levels of e-liquid too high, but checks to make sure these guidelines are adhered to either haven’t occurred or are insufficient. Anyone supplying vapes in the U.K. market should be following the legislation.

“It is incredibly frustrating when major players in this sector appear to behave in a way that damages the reputation of something as beneficial as vaping, and we expect the matter to be fully investigated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).”