Gudang Garam Owner Accused of Fraud.

The Indonesian affiliate of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. has accused a billionaire owner of Gudang Garam of fraud, according to Bloomberg.

PT Bank OCBC NISP reportedly filed a police report against Susilo Wonowidjojo, an owner and president director of Gudang Garam, concerning some INR232 billion rupiah ($15.5 million) in troubled loans.

The bank disbursed the loan in 2016 to a wig-making company owned by Wonowidjojo’s family, according to the lender’s lawyer. The case involves a total of INR1 trillion of funds when including loans from other lenders, he said.

Gudang Garam shares fell 5.7 percent Jan. 3 in their biggest drop since Jan. 5.