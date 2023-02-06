Over Half of Americans Support Tobacco Ban

A new paper showed that over half of Americans would support a ban on the sale of all tobacco products, reports Vaping360.

The paper was published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal Preventing Chronic Disease.

According to the results of a survey, detailed in the paper, 57.3 percent of respondents strongly or somewhat supported prohibiting the sale of all tobacco products while 62.3 percent of respondents supported a menthol cigarette ban.

The survey did not provide a definition of “tobacco products,” so it is unclear how many respondents believed e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches were included in the category.

Survey data was compiled from a spring 2021 web panel of 6,455 people ages 18 and older, weighted to match Census Bureau proportions for demographic variables like sex, age, income, race, education and region. Four scientists from the CDC Office on Smoking and Health and one scientist from the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education compiled and analyzed the data.