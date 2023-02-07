Andrew Gilchrist Joins Imperial Board

Andrew Gilchrist will join Imperial Brands’ board as a nonexecutive director effective March 1, 2023, according to a company press release.

Gilchrist, who was chief financial officer of Reynolds American Inc. until its acquisition by BAT in 2017, has two decades of operational and financial experience in the tobacco sector. At Reynolds, Gilchrist held a range of leadership positions, including chief information officer, chief commercial officer and business development director. Earlier in his career, he worked for BAT in marketing and planning roles.

Imperial Brands Chair Therese Esperdy said, “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the board. As well as the combination of his commercial and financial experience across our industry, he has a proven track record of business development, strategic planning and business integration. These skills and capabilities will further strengthen the board’s effectiveness as we continue the transformation of Imperial Brands.”

Gilchrist will also join the audit committee and the people and governance committee effective March 1, 2023.