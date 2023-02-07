Zinwi to Unveil New Logo at TPE Show in Las Vegas

E-Liquid manufacturer Zinwi Bio-Tech is set to unveil its new logo at the Total Products Expo (TPE) in Las Vegas from Feb. 22 – 24. The company will also be highlighting 15 of its most popular e-liquid flavors for TPE attendees to experience.

Zinwi, a global integrated e-liquid solutions provider, upgraded its branding in December to better reflect the company’s dedication to providing high-quality products and the brand’s entry into a new development phase.

“In this new phase, Zinwi will place more emphasis on product research and development, and provide diversified products to meet the needs of global markets,” a Zinwi spokesperson told Tobacco Reporter. “Zinwi is committed to continuing to explore e-liquid technology, pursue innovation and provide cutting-edge integrated e-liquid solutions.”

Zinwi’s new logo resembles a drop of e-liquid oil, which alludes to the company’s unwavering commitment to product research and development. The Zinwi “Z” and oil design are integrated to symbolize the company’s dedication to continuous product research and development, according to a press release. The light blue color of the logo features Zinwi’s laboratories that conduct its scientific product research and development in the background.

Currently, new nicotine salt and glycerol alternatives are two major topics of research for Zinwi. The company’s product research and development team has produced a new nicotine salt that has distinct advantages compared with the traditional benzoic acid nicotine salt.

“This new innovation brings with it a significant reduction in the number of impurities released. Zinwi is also in the process of researching and developing glycerol alternatives,” the spokesperson said. “The research and development of glycerol alternatives is an effort to reduce the toxins released during atomization and to allow the products to be more environmentally friendly.”

The 15 e-liquid products Zinwi is set to showcase at TPE include five tobacco flavors and 10 non-tobacco flavors. They are Zinwi’s best-selling flavors and have been widely recognized by the company’s global client base. One of the flavors, Caramel Tobacco, has a distinctive caramel flavor along with a mild tobacco accent.

In order to allow the show attendees to experience the different flavors, Zinwi will provide disposable vaping devices pre-filled with the Zinwi e-liquids in the 15 flavor profiles. “Trade show attendees will be able to try out the different flavors in different devices with a variety of settings, enabling them to reach the optimal puff experience,” the spokesperson said.