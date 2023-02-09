IQOS Iluma One Debuts in South Korea

Philip Morris International has introduced its IQOS Iluma One in South Korea, reports The Korea Times. The launch comes three months after the debut of IQOS Iluma and IQOS Iluma Prime models in the country.

According to Philip Morris Korea Managing Director Paik Young-jae, the launch of ILUMA One completes the Iluma platform family.

“The first two ILUMA models have received a good response from the market and if this continues, I am hoping that we will reclaim the leading position in the e-cigarette market here,” Paik said.

Since the launch of the IQOS device in 2017, Philip Morris Korea had maintained the No.1 spot in the domestic heat-not-burn for five years. However, in the first quarter of 2022, KT&G took over market leadership in the first quarter of last year.

IQOS Iluma One retails in South Korea for KRW69,000 ($54.74), which is about 30 percent cheaper than the IQOS Iluma.

The new device is made with an all-in-one lightweight design that can be held in one hand. A single charge can be used to smoke 20 tobacco sticks.

Like other IQOS ILUMA models, the IQOS ILUMA ONE uses “Terea Smartcore” sticks, which heat tobacco with an induction system adopted inside its body so that users don’t have to clean any residue afterward.