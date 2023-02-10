Vape Battery Air Incidents Skyrocket: FAA

The number of e-cigarette battery air incidents has tripled since 2019, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) database.

Vapes and e-cigarettes were the leading cause for lithium battery incidents on aircraft in 2022, ahead of those caused by battery packs and laptops. Of the 55 incidents reported through September of last year, vapes and e-cigarettes accounted for 19, which was 35 percent of all incidents in 2022 and triple the incidents reported in all of 2019, the FAA says.

According to the agency, the batteries in these devices can catch fire if damaged or if the battery terminals are short-circuited.

Vapes aren’t allowed in checked luggage and must be brought in carry-on luggage because of cargo-area fire risks.

The federal government banned smoking on most U.S. flights in 1990. In 2016, the U.S. finalized its ban on e-cigarettes on all domestic commercial flights as well as on international flights to and from the country.

Passengers should refrain from charging e-cigarettes on a plane and store their device carefully to prevent them from accidentally turning on, according to the FAA. They should transport their vapes in a protective case or remove the battery and place each battery in its own case or plastic bag to prevent a short-circuit, the agency says.

Passengers who violate federal vaping laws risk fines up to $1,771.