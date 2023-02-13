Technology Facilitates Regulation of Zambian Leaf Sector

The Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) has captured over 40,000 farmers on its electronic registration and monitoring system introduced two years ago, reports Zambia Daily Mail.

In 2020, the TBZ introduced the Bright Leaf System to regulate the production, buying and selling of tobacco in the country.

TBZ information communication technology officer Maximillian Kasonde said the system has brought relief to the board in that it is now aware not only of the exact number of farmers in the country but also of their identities and their locations.

“It has made the marketing and registration system easier,” Kasonde said.