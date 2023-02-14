Tobacco Harm Reduction Summit to Take Place in Spain

The Tobacco Harm Reduction Summit Spain 2023 is scheduled to take place Feb. 23, 2023, in Madrid at the Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.

The Tobacco Harm Reduction Summit Spain 2023 aims to provide a space for evaluation and debate on the impact that harm reduction strategies can have in the field of smoking, offering a range of international perspectives ranging from scientific analysis of the issue to its political and regulatory implications, according to the website. It provides a forum to contribute to the generation of new proposals for tackling the problem of smoking, providing new points of reflection for scientists, professionals, technical and political decision-makers.