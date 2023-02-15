South Korea: Cig Sales Up

Cigarette sales in South Korea increased by 1.1 percent in 2022 compared to the prior year, according to the finance ministry, according to The Korea Herald.

In 2022, smokers purchased 3.63 billion packs of cigarettes compared to 3.59 billion in 2021.

Sales decreased 16.8 percent from 2014, the year before the government raised cigarette prices by 80 percent to help reduce smoking.

Heat-not-burn product demand increased by 21.3 percent while conventional cigarette demand dropped by 1.8 percent.