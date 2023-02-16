Vector Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Vector Group reported record annual tobacco segment revenues in 2022, fueled by continued strong volume.

In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenues were $363.8 million, up 16 percent, or $50.1 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco segment revenues were $363.8 million, up 18.6 percent, or $57.2 million, compared to the prior year period. Tobacco segment wholesale and retail market share increased to 5.5 percent and 5.8 percent from 4.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, in the prior year period. Reported operating income was $89.3 million, up $20.7 million compared to the prior year period. Tobacco segment operating income was $93 million, up 11 percent, or $9.2 million, compared to the prior year period, primarily attributable to the transition of the Montego brand strategy from volume-based to income-based.

For the full year, record consolidated revenues were $1.44 billion, up 18 percent, or $220.3 million, compared to the prior year. Tobacco segment revenues were $1.43 billion, up 18.5 percent, or $222.6 million, compared to the prior year. Tobacco segment wholesale and retail market share increased to 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent from 4.1 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in the prior year. Reported operating income was $339 million, up $18.6 million compared to the prior year. Tobacco segment operating income was $347 million, down 3.7 percent, or $13.3 million, compared to the prior year, primarily attributable to the investment in Montego’s significant volume and market share growth.

“Vector Group delivered record revenues in 2022 by capitalizing on opportunities to substantially increase our market share, thus driving value for stockholders,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and CEO of Vector Group. “The 11 percent increase in our tobacco segment’s operating income in the fourth quarter reflects the recent and ongoing transition of our Montego brand strategy from volume-based to income-based. In 2023, we will continue to focus on optimizing long-term profit by effectively managing our volume, pricing and market share.”